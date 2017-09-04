Witnesses called in trial of former Idaho deputy

Chad Schiermeier (Photo: Blaine County Sheriff's Office)

KETCHUM, Idaho - Prosecutors in the trial of a former Blaine County sheriff's deputy accused of stealing from a police program have finished calling witnesses.

The Idaho Mountain Express reports that Idaho State Police Detective Jarod Sweesy testified for hours last week about his seizure of items bought by Chad Schiermeier with misspent funds.

Schiermeier was indicted in October on six counts of felony misuse of public funds. Those charges changed to one count of felony grand theft.

Authorities say Schiermeier stole money from the Blaine County Sheriff's Department on several occasions between 2009 and 2015.

Police say Schiermeier worked as a middle school resource officer and organized the Police Activities League to prevent juvenile crime by creating relationships with law enforcement.

Sheriff Gene Ramsey says Schiermeier took money from the league. The amount wasn't disclosed.

