Westside Drive In robbed at gunpoint

Photo: Lou Aaron, Westside Drive-in

BOISE - BOISE- Popular Boise restaurant Westside Drive In was robbed at gunpoint Friday night. Boise Police say it happened around 11 p.m.

As police continue to investigate, Lou Aaron, the owner and chef of the restaurant, tells KTVB that a man came into the building located on State Street near 21st Street as they were closing up for the night.

Aaron says the man demanded money from the cashier. Aaron doesn't know exactly how much money the man got away with because the daily sales records were also stolen, but he says it's at least $1,000.

Aaron says the cashier is shaken up but was not injured.

BPD detectives are looking for the robbery suspect. If you have any information you're urged to call police.

