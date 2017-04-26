West Ada bus aide accused of sexually abusing vulnerable adult

Kevin Setter

MERIDIAN - A Meridian man is behind bars, accused of having sexual intercourse with a Twin Falls woman who has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old, police said on Tuesday.

24-year-old Kevin Setter is being held in the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Meridian Police Dep. Chief Tracy Basterrechea told KTVB that Setter was arrested on April 18 after a mental health worker tipped police off to the relationship between Setter and the 27-year-old woman.

Basterrechea said the victim and suspect met at church, and that Sutter had given the woman a ride home on multiple occasions. In November, Setter took the woman to his Meridian home where the two had intercourse, Basterrechea said.

Eric Exline with the West Ada School District says Setter worked for their contracted bus company Cascade Transportation and was an aide on at least a dozen different special needs buses.

District officials interviewed the driver Setter worked with. She said she hadn't seen anything of concern while on duty. Exline says they called the parents of at least 100 students Tuesday to notify them of the situation.

As of Wednesday morning, Exline says they haven't heard any further concerns from parents.

Setter has been fired from Cascade Transportation.

Police do not believe there are any other victims, but ask anyone with further information to give them a call.

