Wells Fargo bank robbed in Boise

Bank robber (Photo: Boise Police)

BOISE -- Police are searching for the man who robbed a Boise bank Tuesday morning.

The robber struck shortly before 11:30 a.m., at the Wells Fargo branch at 3150 North Five Mile Road.

The man did not display a weapon, but got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is described as a white male with scruffy gray facial hair, wearing a black hoodie, sunglasses, black scarf and light-colored jeans. He is believed to be in his 40’s and over six feet tall.

The robber was last seen in the area of Five Mile Road and Lancelot Street. Officers are combing the area now.

Anyone with information should contact law enforcement. KTVB has a crew headed to the scene, check back for updates.

© 2017 KTVB-TV