Wanted man's wife identified as among triple homicide victims

CALDWELL -- One of three female victims found shot to death at a Caldwell home earlier this month has been identified as the wife of a man listed as a "person of interest" in the triple homicide.

Cheryl Baker, 56, was positively identified through dental records, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Baker was married to 60-year-old Gerald Michael "Mike" Bullinger, friends say, and the pair owned the home on KCID Road together. Investigators are currently searching for Bullinger, who they say should be considered "armed and dangerous."

The other bodies, an adult woman and a teenage girl, have not yet been identified. But friends tell KTVB they are increasingly fearful that the victims are 48-year-old Nadja Medley and her daughter, 14-year-old Payton Medley.

Nadja Medley and Bullinger had been dating for more than two years, friends say, and the mother and daughter had moved to Caldwell to live with Bullinger in the KCID Road house a month before the bodies were found.

It's unclear whether Bullinger's wife and girlfriend knew about each other.

Canyon County Sheriff's Office spokesman Joe Decker said the coroner has obtained dental records for one of the two unidentified victims, and hope to release the identity of that person in the next few days.

A warrant has been issued for Bullinger for failure to report a death, and investigators want to question him about the deaths of his wife and the other two victims, officials say. Authorities have not yet released any possible motive in the slaying.

Bullinger, a commercial pilot, was last seen in Ogden, Utah on June 11. He is described as 6'1" and 240 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, and may be driving a white Ford Focus with Utah plates 129UMP.

Anyone who spots him or knows anything about the case is urged to contact authorities immediately.

