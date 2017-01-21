Wanted man arrested at Boise hotel

(Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

BOISE - Boise Police arrested a wanted man Saturday at a local hotel after a standoff that lasted about five hours.

Officers arrived at the Red Lion Downtowner near 22nd Street and Fairview Avenue at about 8 a.m., and evacuated parts of the hotel.

The Special Operations Unit was involved in the operation.

No one was injured.

Police have not yet named the suspect or said why they arrested him.

This is a developing story. KTVB will bring you updates as soon as we receive and confirm new information.

Copyright 2017 KTVB