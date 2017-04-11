Wanted Idaho man captured at Jackpot casino

Romeo Trevino (Photo: Twin Falls Police)

TWIN FALLS - A man who police say led officers on a chase late last month was arrested Tuesday morning while eating breakfast at a casino in Jackpot, Nevada.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, an anonymous tip led to the capture of Romeo Trevino. Deputies from the Elko County Sheriff's Office made the arrest.

Law enforcement throughout the area have been searching for Trevino since March 25 when police in Twin Falls say he drove away from an attempted traffic stop and led officers on a chase out of the city. As the pursuit made it's way through the county, several other agencies got involved.

Trevino eventually abandoned his vehicle in near the town of Hollister and ran away on foot, police said.

MORE: Police: Wanted man leads chase through Twin Falls County

Prior to the chase, Trevino had an outstanding arrest warrant for probation violation connected to a previous armed robbery conviction.

The sheriff's office said he will eventually be returned to the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction. Officials have not said what additional charges he could face.

Great job... We appreciate the assistance of the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and Elko County Sheriff's Office! pic.twitter.com/0F2BGCM9td — Twin Falls Police (@TwinFallsPD) April 11, 2017

© 2017 KTVB-TV