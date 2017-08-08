Victims in Caldwell triple homicide identified; Bullinger wanted on murder charges

Mike Bullinger, Payton and Nadja Medley (Photo: Facebook)

CALDWELL - The Canyon County Coroner's Office has identified the two remaining victims found dead on a Canyon County property in June.

Nadja Medley, 48, and Payton Medley, 14, both of Ogden, Utah were identified through DNA evidence, the coroner said.

The third victim, 56-year-old Cheryl Baker, also of Ogden, was identified on June 30 through dental records.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office said new evidence in the case prompted them to file for a felony homicide warrant against Baker's husband, Gerald Michael Bullinger, who had been considered a person of interest in the case.

If caught, Bullinger, 60, will face three counts of first-degree murder in addition to a previous charge of failure to report a death, officials said.

Bullinger's car was found last month at a remote campground in Wyoming, but Bullinger has not been located.

Nadja Medley and Bullinger had been dating for more than two years, friends told KTVB back in June, and Medley and her daughter had moved in with Bullinger at the KCID Road home not long before the bodies were discovered.

All three bodies were found shot to death and hidden in a shed on the property. Bullinger, who is the subject of a nationwide manhunt, is considered armed and dangerous.

Sheriff Kieran Donahue and Coroner Vicki DeGeus-Morris will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Watch it live on KTVB.COM.

