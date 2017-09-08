Boise vehicle burglary suspect arrested

Carlos Benites (Photo: Ada County Sheriff's Office)

BOISE - Boise police said a man is behind bars after someone noticed him breaking into their car.

It happened Thursday night in Boise on West Wichita St., near the Overland and Maple Grove intersection.

Police said when the victim confronted the suspect, he jumped a neighbor's fence and into their backyard. Police arrived moments later and said the suspect attempted to get into the neighbor's house through the back door.

Police arrested 22-year-old Carlos Benites of Caldwell.

Benites is charged with two felonies: burglary and criminal possession of a financial transaction card.

He is also charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

