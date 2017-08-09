Utah man sentenced for crash that killed his fiancee

Sean Rees (Photo: Twin Falls County Jail)

TWIN FALLS - A Utah man has been sentenced following a car crash that killed his fiancee on a trip to Idaho to tell her mom they were getting married.

The Times-News reports that Sean David Rees of West Valley City on Tuesday was sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years of unsupervised probation.

Fifth District Court Judge Thomas Kershaw suspended 150 days in jail and credited Rees with 28 days spent in jail while the case was pending, meaning Rees must serve two more days in jail.

Rees pleaded guilty in July to vehicular manslaughter.

Authorities say that Rees in June 2016 ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle, killing his passenger, 23-year-old Ashley Web, and leaving him to raise their then-5-month-old son.

