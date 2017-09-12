Utah man accused of Oregon arson fires

Christopher Wilson (Photo: OSP)

A Utah man is behind bars accused of starting a number of wildfires in Oregon.

An investigation began on August 29 into four fires that broke out along Highway 97 between Lava River Cave and mile post 180 south of La Pine, Oregon.

One of the fires grew to over 1,200 acres.

Oregon State Police troopers say they found the suspect, 37-year-old Christopher Wilson of Salt Lake City on Sept. 3 as he was entering Oregon on Interstate 84.

Wilson was also found driving a stolen car.

He was arrested and booked into the Malheur County Jail for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He was also indicted for three counts of arson in the first degree and reckless endangerment.

© 2017 KTVB-TV