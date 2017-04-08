Mug shot of Nathan Lane Utt, a suspect for a murder in Bonner County.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – The Bonner County Sheriff said Saturday that deputies have arrested a wanted murder suspect.

Officials said Nathan Utt, 41, was arrested in Spokane on Friday night. The U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the search.

Utt was named as the main suspect in the homicide of Shirley Ramey, 78. Authorities had been searching for Utt since the incident happened earlier this week.

According to deputies, on April 5 around 5:00 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Trestle Creek Road and found Ramey murdered. Officials said it took more than 24 hours to identify Utt as a suspect and find probable cause to bring charges against him.

Deputies said it does not appear that Utt and the victim had any type of relationship. Utt was living in a camper on Trestle Creek Road which was approximately a quarter mile from Ramey's home.

In their investigation, they discovered Utt had fled the state and was believed to be in Oregon. With help from the U.S. Marshals Service, they found Utt at the Spokane Train Station. He was taken to the Spokane County Jail where he awaits extradition back to Idaho.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

