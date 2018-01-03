Upset at bar for closing, Boise man sets fire outside, police say

Chase M. Christensen (Photo: Ada Co. Jail)

BOISE -- A Boise man is facing arson charges after police say he reacted to having to leave a bar by setting a fire next to its patio.

The fire started minutes before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Fireside Inn, located at 1610 North 31st Street.

According to police, a group of customers became upset after learning the bar was closing, and went outside. Soon after, witnesses noticed that the bushes surrounding the porch area were on fire.

The fire damaged the bushes, a wooden patio post and lighting hung on the patio, but did not spread to the Fireside Inn building, police say.

As officers were on scene investigating, dispatchers received a call about a possible prowler nearby.

Investigators found 21-year-old Chase Christensen in the area, and determined he had been at the Fireside Inn when the fire began. According to Boise Police, officers also found evidence that Christensen was the person who had started the fire.

He was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of third-degree arson.

Christensen is due in court Thursday afternoon. If convicted of the charge, he could face up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

