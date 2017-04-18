Child porn investigation leads to multiple charges against Boise man

Daniel Oneil (Photo: Ada County Sheriff's Office)

BOISE - A two-month child pornography investigation has led to the arrest of a Boise man on multiple felony charges, police said Tuesday.

Boise police said 36-year-old Daniel Oneil was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into the Ada County Jail on eight counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Boise officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force served an arrest warrant on Oneil Monday afternoon at a business near the area of Rossi Street and Bobwhite Court. The warrant was obtained in early April.

The investigation started in in December 2016 after officers received a tip that Oneil had electronic images of child porn.

Police said thousands of sexually exploitative images were found after a search warrant was served in February at Oneil's home.

Many of the images were of children younger than 8. Police don't have any evidence that any of the children are local.

