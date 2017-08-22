Two men sought in attempted child enticements in Twin Falls

Twin Falls police car. (Photo: KTVB)

TWIN FALLS - Police are seeking the public's help to find the men connected to two reports of attempted child enticement during the past week.

In both cases, men offered the children rides to school.

The first attempted enticement happened August 17 near Heyburn Avenue East and Teton Street.

The second reported attempt happened near Sunrise Boulevard and Shoup Avenue East.

It was reported that the men were driving a white van during both incidents.

Twin Falls police detectives are following up on leads.

Police are asking parents to talk to their children about their personal safety and what to do if they're approached by a stranger. They remind parents to talk about stranger danger and to tell their kids to report similar behavior to a trusted adult as soon as possible.

© 2017 KTVB-TV