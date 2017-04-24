Two men found guilty in Bundy standoff in Nevada

Cliven Bundy (Photo: George Frey / Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — A jury in Las Vegas has deadlocked on federal charges against four men in an armed standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's Nevada ranch in 2014.

The judge declared a mistrial Monday after jurors couldn't reach verdicts on charges against Richard Lovelien, Scott Drexler, Eric Parker and Steven Stewart. Earlier, the same jury convicted two others in the standoff.

Gregory Burleson of Arizona was found guilty of eight charges, including threatening and assaulting a federal officer. Todd Engel of Idaho was found guilty of obstruction and extortion.

Judge scheduled a new trial for June 26. That's the same day Bundy; his eldest sons, Ammon and Ryan Bundy; and two other defendants are scheduled for trial.

Jury reaches partial verdict - Gregory Burleson, former FBI informant, guilty of 8 counts. Todd Engel guilty of two. Hung on rest — Jenny Wilson (@jennydwilson) April 24, 2017

Jury "hopelessly deadlocked" on everything else, the jury note announcing verdict said #BundyNV — Jenny Wilson (@jennydwilson) April 24, 2017

The split decision Monday came in the first trial in the standoff hailed as a victory by those who oppose federal control of vast stretches of land in the U.S. West. It had been seen as a preview for the case against the Bundys.

© 2017 Associated Press