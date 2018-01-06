Two men found dead in Nampa home

(Photo: Natalie Shaver/KTVB)

NAMPA - Nampa Police are investigating an apparent double homicide at a house on South Maple Street.

Someone called officers at 8:33 a.m. Saturday, saying there were two men who appeared to be deceased.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two men, described as Hispanic and in their late 20s or early 30s.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are at the scene.

If anyone has any information about this case, the Nampa Police Department asks you to call the department at (208) 465-2257.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-2677, by using the P3 Tips app for mobile devices, or at the Crime Stoppers website.

Below is a map showing the approximate location of the scene - it is not the exact address.

© 2018 KTVB-TV