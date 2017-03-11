Two men charged in Nampa child enticement

NAMPA - Two Caldwell men are in jail in connection with a child enticement reported Saturday afternoon in Nampa.

Nampa Police officers were called just after 3 p.m. to 10th Avenue North between 2nd and 4th streets; the caller said a man was chasing young children in the area and had fled the scene in a vehicle, identified as a blue 1992 Ford F-150 pickup.

When officers arrived at the location, witnesses told them that the man had chased an 11-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl around a home in the area, and that the children’s mother came out of the house and scared the man off.

While an officer searched the area for the pickup, the pickup came back by the house, but fled the area when some neighbors attempted to stop it.

An officer spotted the pickup on 6th Street North and had the driver pull over.

Police took two men to the Nampa Police Department, interviewed them, then charged them with misdemeanor child enticement.





Charles E. Roberts, 38, and David J. Roberts, 39, have been booked into the Canyon County Jail.

The Nampa Police Dept. is interested in speaking with anyone else who might have had contact with those two men recently.

They ask you to contact the department at (208) 465-2257. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS or at the Crime Stoppers website.

