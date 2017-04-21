Two Boise police officers cleared following shooting

BOISE - A prosecutor has cleared two Boise police officers who fired at a man inside a darkened vehicle following an investigation that determined the man had already committed suicide.

The Boise Police Department in a news release Friday says the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney's Office cleared officers Jason Green and Joe Martinez.

Authorities say 53-year-old Alan Amundson on June 28 near midnight drove to the home of a woman he'd been dating and attempted to strangle her and shot her teenage son.

Authorities say Amundson also shot and injured a responding police officer and continued firing rounds at other officers before shooting himself in the head.

Authorities say Green and Martinez shortly after advanced not knowing if Amundson was lying in wait and each fired once, with one round hitting Amundson in the arm.





