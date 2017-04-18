Two arrested after Skyview High shooting threat

School shooting threat

NAMPA - Two people have been arrested in connection to a threat of a shooting at Skyview High School.

The message, which was discovered on the wall of a bathroom April 13, warned of a school shooting planned for Tuesday, April 18.

"School will be shot up at 4-18-17 at 10:24 a.m. There will be a gang of 17 students doing this," the message read. "They will target all the teachers and administrators first, then they will kill the students one by one."

Nampa police on Tuesday charged two male teens with crimes related to the threat.

A 16-year-old was charged with disturbing the peace and for making threats of violence on school grounds and was being held in the Southwest Idaho Juvenile Detention Center in Caldwell.

Martin P. Soto, 18, of Nampa was charged with possession of a firearm, possession of lost or stolen property, and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Canyon County Jail.

The firearm was found at a home and was not at the school or on any Nampa School District property.

Police said they will continue to investigate the case and that officers will provide continued safety and security for students and staff.

“The safety of students and staff is our number one priority. We will not tolerate threats, whether made directly, through social media, anonymously or threats made as a hoax,” said School Resource Officer Sgt. Jason Cantrell. “Threatening violence against schools is a violation of the law and persons found responsible will be charged and prosecuted.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Nampa police at 465-2257.

You can give anonymous tips by contacting Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS or online at 343cops.com.



