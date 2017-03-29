Twin Falls shop worker accused of taking $20,000 from store

Diana Gabriela Iniguez (Photo: Twin Falls County Jail)

TWIN FALLS - A Twin Falls shop employee is accused of stealing more than $20,000 from the store she worked at.

The Times-News reports that 21-year-old Diana Gabriela Iniguez of Buhl was charged Monday with a felony count of grand theft for taking items and cash from her employer.

Bed Bath & Beyond officials believe Iniguez stole about $20,700 between March and September. Video evidence shows her taking $2,900 worth of merchandise and cash.

Police say Iniguez admitted to more than 100 thefts. She told officers she needed the money to pay for her new car after she crashed her old one.

