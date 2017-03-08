Twin Falls Police looking for purse-snatcher

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

TWIN FALLS -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a woman in the parking lot of a Twin Falls store Monday.

The robbery happened at 11:23 p.m. at the Family Dollar at 1746 Addison Avenue East.

The woman, a Family Dollar employee, told police she was sitting in her car after closing the store when a man approached her.

Police say the suspect opened the woman's car door and held his hand in his pants as if he had a gun. The man took the victim's purse before running away, cutting south across the field behind the store.

Twin Falls Police set up a perimeter and brought out a police dog in an attempt to find the suspect, but couldn't locate him. The investigation is still active.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a hoodie and blue jeans. Investigators say they hope to obtain a photo or video of the man to release to the public.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to call Detective Jon Wilson at the Twin Falls Police Department.

