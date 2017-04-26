Twin Falls man found not guilty of execution-style shooting

Antonio Gallegos (Photo: Twin Falls County Jail)

SHOSHONE, Idaho - A Twin Falls man has been found not guilty after being accused of shooting a man twice with intent to kill him.

The Times-News reports 22-year-old Antonio Jacob Gallegos was acquitted Monday of two attempted-murder charges.

Gallegos had been accused of shooting 30-year-old Francisco Javier Bravo-Martinez twice last January before leaving him in the desert to die.

Prosecutors had said Gallegos' shots at Bravo-Martinez were followed by three execution-style shots at him from 25-year-old David Gonzales Ceballos.

Ceballos pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted murder and was sentenced to 16 to 30 years in prison.

Gallegos is currently serving time for unrelated felony burglary and eluding convictions in Twin Falls and Jerome.

