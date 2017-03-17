Twin Falls couple accused of making marijuana extracts

TWIN FALLS - A Twin Falls couple has been arrested after authorities say they were making marijuana extract in a home where they lived with children.
The Times-News reports that sheriff's deputies seized nearly six pounds of marijuana on Tuesday when arresting a man and woman. Dale Jensen, 47, was charged with felony counts of trafficking in marijuana, manufacturing a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
His girlfriend, Jessica Savage, 38, was charged with a felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a misdemeanor count of injury to child.
When authorities served a warrant on the couple they found the couple with the woman's two children. The man claimed all the drugs were his.
© 2017 Associated Press
