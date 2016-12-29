Twin Falls chiropractor gets 4 months in jail for assault

Robert Johnson (Photo: Twin Falls County Jail)

TWIN FALLS -- A Twin Falls chiropractor has been sentenced to 4 months in jail for sexually exploiting patients.

The Times-News reports that 54-year-old Robert Johnson on Wednesday was sentenced to five one-year jail terms to be served concurrently with eight months suspend from each. He previously pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts of sexual exploitation by a medical care provider. Four additional counts were dismissed.

Johnson owned and operated Family Chiropractic Clinic of Idaho and BrainCore Therapy of Southern Idaho. He was charged in July with nine counts of sexual exploitation by a medical care provider after women came forward saying he touched them inappropriately.

In a Sept. 22 order, the Idaho State Board of Chiropractors suspended Johnson from practicing until completion of the criminal investigation.

