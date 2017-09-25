Truck left warming up stolen from Boise driveway; two in custody

Matthew Long and Jasmyn Bandurraga (Photo: Ada County Jail)

BOISE - Two people have been arrested in connection to a stolen truck that was left running in the driveway to warm up.

Boise police officers were called to a home on S. Gourley Street at 3:11 a.m. Monday. The man said he left the truck to warm up but soon noticed someone stealing the vehicle. He called 911 as they drove away.

An officer spotted the truck in the area of Malad and Orchard streets, but the driver sped away. The officer did not pursue the truck, but additional officers were called to the area.

Two suspects abandoned the vehicle and were found nearby. Both suspects provided false identifications to police.

Officers were able to determine their real names and found evidence linking them to the stolen truck.

Matthew Long, 31, of Boise, was arrested and charged with two counts of grand theft and providing false information to a police officer.

Jasmyn Bandurraga, 20, of Boise, was also charged with two counts of grand theft, providing false information to police and failure to appear. Officers say she was in possession of a credit card that did not belong to her.

Both suspects were booked into the Ada County Jail.

The stolen truck has been returned to its owner.

The Boise Police Department reminds you to plan ahead and don’t leave your car unlocked and running. Here are a few ideas to help prevent theft.

1) Get a second key or key fob, so you can lock your doors while it is warming.

2) Install a remote starter, so you can start your vehicle while still inside, so the car remains locked.

3) Plan a few additional minutes into your schedule for warming your car and clearing the windows.

4) Bundle up and sit in your car.

5) Buy a windshield scraper and scrape your windows instead of letting the car defrost them.

