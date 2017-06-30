Bruce Marchant in court June 30, 2017. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE -- A man accused of kidnapping, raping and asphyxiating an 18-year-old freshman at Boise State will face trial in November.

Bruce Marchant, 61, stood silent in court Friday afternoon, prompting Judge Melissa Moody to enter a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Marchant was indictedlast week on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and rape in connection to the death of Sierra Bush of Boise, an engineering student in Boise State's Honors College who also went by the name Simon. If convicted, Marchant could face the death penalty.

The suspect was arrested at a Veterans Administration hospital in New York City in December, months after Bush's body was found in Mores Creek along Highway 21 near Idaho City. She had been missing for several weeks after disappearing from her family's home.

Prosecutors say Marchant was a tenant of Bush's father. Investigators found bloodstained leather gloves inside his car, linking him to the slain teen.

Marchant's trial is set to start Nov. 1.

