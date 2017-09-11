Trial expected to begin this week in police officer's murder

Jonathan Renfro (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The trial of a man charged in the killing of a northern Idaho police officer is expected to get underway this week.

Jonathan Renfro is charged with first degree murder in connection with the 2015 shooting death of Sergeant Greg Moore.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin in Coeur d'Alene's 1st District Court Monday.

Prosecutors say Renfro shot and killed Moore as the officer was investigating reports of burglaries.

Renfro has denied the shooting.

Last week he pleaded guilty to two other felony charges - grand theft and eluding a law enforcement officer.

