Trial begins for man accused of killing Coeur d'Alene police officer

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- Opening statements started Monday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Coeur d’Alene police officer.

Jonathan Renfro is charged with first degree murder in the May 2015 shooting death of Sgt. Greg Moore during a traffic stop in Coeur d'Alene.

On Monday, prosecutors said Renfro was about two feet from Moore when he shot him in the face. They played footage from Moore's body camera showing the confrontation between the two men.

In the footage, Moore asks Renfro if he has anything on him that he should know about. Renfro responded, "No, just a pack of cigarettes."

Seconds later, Moore can be heard yelling, and then the sound of a gunshot. As the footage played, family members of Sgt. Moore held each other and wiped away tears.

Renfro appeared unmoved and emotionless while the videos were shown.

Prosecutors urged the jury to watch the body camera footage closely to see just why Renfro should be found guilty of first degree murder.

The prosecution also told the jury that the defense may use statements from Renfro where he blames a fictional person by the name of ‘Davis’ and that Renfro was only the ‘fall out guy.’

The defense began by saying Renfro did not intend to kill anyone and that he did not have a clear idea of what was happening because earlier that night he had done meth with a few friends. The defense added that the body camera on Moore shows him bumping Renfro's right hand, which caused Renfro to shoot Moore in the face instead of the bullet proof vest he was wearing. The defense concluded by telling they jury they believe Renfro is not guilty of first degree murder but he is guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

After opening statements, prosecutors asked 10 different witnesses to the stand. Among the witnesses, Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White spoke to Moore's qualifications, and gave expert opinion on why Moore would have approached Renfro. Jurors also heard from a dispatcher who fought back tears as she recalled the moment when Moore did not respond to her numerous attempts at checking if he was ok.

