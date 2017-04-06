Treasure Valley meth dealers headed to prison

Methamphetamine (Photo: kaarsten)

BOISE -- A local man and woman who admitted to selling methamphetamine in the Treasure Valley were sentenced to federal prison Wednesday.

Forty-five-year-old Terry Dudley of Weiser received ten years and ten months in prison, while 56-year-old Jaque Sue Garner of Nampa was sentenced to four years and nine months. The defendants were also ordered to forfeit a combined total of $10,100 in cash proceeds.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Dudley and Garner were caught after they sold drugs to undercover officers.

Dudley admitted in January to selling one ounce of methamphetamine to an undercover officer in April 2015, while Garner said she sold 144.1 grams of pure methamphetamine during three undercover deals in August and September of 2015.

The arrests came as part of an investigation by theOrganized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force.

