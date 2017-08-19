Three men carjacked pickup, Caldwell Police say

CALDWELL - Police are looking for three men suspected of stealing a pickup truck from another man at gunpoint in a Caldwell subdivision.

The Caldwell Police Department said that at about 2 a.m. Saturday, the victim, a 19-year-old man, was driving on Old Friendship Way when three men approached him and demanded to have possession of his truck. One of the men pulled a handgun on the victim.

The robbers headed toward Homedale Road in the stolen pickup, which is described as a black 2004 Dodge Ram with Idaho license plate 2C RB455.

The suspects are described as three men who were wearing dark clothing and had dark bandannas covering their faces. No other information, such as their possible ages, height, and weight, is known at this time. They are considered armed and dangerous.

The stolen pickup has not yet been recovered.

If you have any information about the suspects or the location of the pickup, Caldwell Police ask you to call Canyon County dispatch at (208) 454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS (2677). You can also leave a tip at the Crime Stoppers website.

