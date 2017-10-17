Threat found written on wall at Whittier Elementary

BOISE -- Boise School District officials alerted parents Monday after a threatening message was found written on a bathroom wall in Whittier Elementary.

District spokesman Dan Hollar said the school immediately contacted Boise Police after the threat was discovered Monday afternoon. The message was ultimately determined to be a "low-level threat," he said.

Hollar said the elementary school has taken precautions, and sent a letter home to parents informing them about the threat. Class was held as normal Tuesday.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Boise Police.

