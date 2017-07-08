Third trial planned for man in 1983 Idaho Co. murder case

GRANGEVILLE - Prosecutors in north-central Idaho say they will retry Mark Lankford, after the Idaho Supreme Court ruled he's entitled to a new trial following a murder conviction.

Idaho County prosecutor Kirk MacGregor tells the Lewiston Tribune that his office is ready to retry Lankford.

Mark Lankford and his younger brother, Bryan Lankford, were convicted of the 1983 beating deaths of a couple from El Paso, Texas. The killings happened at a campsite near Grangeville.

Mark Lankford was granted a new trial in 2007, due to a jury instruction error from the 1984 trial.

An Idaho County jury convicted Mark Lankford in 2008 on two counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without possibility of parole.

But the Idaho Supreme Court ruled that prosecutors violated his constitutional rights to a fair trial in the second trial.

The date for the third trial has not been set.

