Thieves targeting unlocked lockers at Boise gyms

BOISE -- Boise Police are warning gym-goers to secure their belongings after a rash of thefts from unlocked lockers.

Investigators are currently pursuing multiple cases in which credit cards stolen from lockers were used to purchase hundreds of dollars in gift cards. The thieves have also pocketed wallets and cash from the open lockers.

The department has received at least nine reports of similar thefts since Jan. 1 at various gyms around Boise.

Officers are urging citizens to lock up their valuables while working out. Because some thieves also prowl gym parking lots for unlocked cars, citizens are also encouraged to keep purses, wallets, money and electronics in the trunk or out of sight in a locked vehicle if you cannot take your possessions inside.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects, and are asking the public for help identifying them. Anyone who recognizes the men or has any information about the thefts is asked to contact Crime Stopper at 343-COPS.

