Thieves steal Christmas mail in 3 Idaho counties

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - Idaho State Police and local authorities are investigating a string of mail thefts in three counties.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports the thefts have occurred this month in Bonner, Kootenai and Boundary counties.

Bonners Ferry Police Chief Vic Watson says at least 30 residents in his city have been victimized. He says it appears the thieves were taking Christmas cards, looking for money and gift cards. In some cases, they targeted envelopes that may have contained credit or debit cards.

Watson says investigators have identified suspects and are close to making arrests. The suspects could be facing at least 36 counts of grand theft in Boundary County alone. The number of victims in Kootenai and Bonner counties was unknown.

