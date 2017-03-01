Twin Falls Police vehicle (Photo: KTVB)

TWIN FALLS -- Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a suspect after a report of an attempted child abduction in Twin Falls.

The incident happened before 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Field Stream Way and North College Road.

Officers say the victim, a 9-year-old girl, was walking home from the bus stop when she was chased by a man she did not know. The girl said he ran away in an unknown direction after following her.

The man was described as being in his 20's, with dark blonde hair and brown eyes. Police say he was wearing a black coat, black sneakers and glasses.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the attempted abduction is asked to call the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357. Residents who live near that intersection are also asked to check any home security cameras to see whether they captured images of the suspect.

Police say are working with Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and the Twin Falls School District to investigate the incident and warn parents, bus drivers and other school staff.

