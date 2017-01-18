Adrian Diaz (Photo: Canyon County Jail)

CALDWELL -- Three Nampa residents are facing felony charges after police say they robbed a teenager and shot up a Caldwell home.

Adrian Isaac Diaz, 19, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were arrested Wednesday. All three face felony charges of robbery. Diaz and one of the juveniles are also charged with discharging a firearm into an occuupied building.

Caldwell Police say the robbery happened Jan. 13 after the victim went to a Nampa home to meet up with a friend. Once he arrived, police say, Diaz and the other suspects attacked him, took his property and threatened him with a gun.

Investigators say the victim's home in the 4800 block of Layton Avenue in Caldwell was struck by four to six bullets early Wednesday morning. The teen was inside the house with several family members at the time.

No one at the home was hurt in the shooting.

Members of the Caldwell Police Department Street Crimes Unit were able to connect the shooting to the robbery the week before, and identified Diaz, the 15-year-old and the 16-year-old as suspects.

The three were arrested at a house in the 11000 block of West Huckleberry Drive in Nampa later Wednesday.

Police say the robbery and shooting were motivated by a personal conflict between the victim and suspects, and there is no evidence that the crimes were gang-related.



Copyright 2016 KTVB