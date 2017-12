Abdullah Abdulmajeed (Photo: Ada County Jail)

BOISE - Three teenagers are facing felony charges Sunday night after police say the trio robbed a juvenile in Boise's North End.

Boise Police spokesperson Haley Williams tells KTVB that three juveniles and an 18-year-old were riding around in a vehicle when one of the teens was robbed by the others. Williams said the teens held the victim up with an airsoft gun that looked real.

The victim got out of the car near the intersection of 16th and Alturas streets and called police at about 1:45 p.m.

Responding officers were able to quickly track down the suspects and take them into custody. 18-year-old Abdullah Abdulmajeed was booked into the Ada County Jail on a robbery charge.

Williams said the two juveniles will face robbery and drug charges.

The suspects and victim are said to be acquaintances

