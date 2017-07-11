Teenage girl arrested after high-speed chase in stolen truck

BOISE - A 15-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday morning after leading Ada County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen pickup.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began around 4 a.m. when a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 truck going 65 mph in a 40 mph zone on Overland Road.

The driver of the pickup failed to stop and took off westbound on Overland at a high rate speed. The truck ran a red light at Five Mile Road and kept going, reaching speeds exceeding 100 mph.

The truck headed west until it reached Eagle Road and then turned north. The driver eventually lost control during a turn at Franklin Road and went into a field. She managed to get the truck out of the field and kept going west at speeds over 100 mph.

The pursuit ended after the driver went south on Ten Mile Road, where a deputy was able to put down spike strips across the road. She kept driving on the deflated tires until the truck came to a stop near Amity Road.

Deputies discovered four other girls in the truck ranging in age from 9 to 15 years old. All five girls were taken into police custody.

The teenage driver will be charged with felony counts of eluding arrest and grand theft. Her name has not been released.

The case remains under investigation.

