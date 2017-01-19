Teen pleads guilty to shooting rival gang member in the head

CALDWELL -- An 18-year-old Nampa resident pleaded guilty Tuesday to firing shots into another man's car, hitting him in the head.
Francisco Gerardo Ramirez admitted to felony aggravated battery as part of a plea deal that dismissed additional charges of unlawful discharge of a weapon, destruction of evidence and a gang sentencing enhancement.
Police say Ramirez targeted the victim, a 22-year-old Ontario man, for being a member of a rival gang. According to court documents, Ramirez on Sept. 6 accused the other man of acting disrespectfully by being in his gang's territory while displaying a blue bandanna - the color associated with the victim's gang.
The victim said Ramirez followed him in a car when he drove away, then opened fire near the avenue of Mud Springs Avenue and Blue Springs Street. Multiple bullets hit the man's car; another lodged in the back of his skull.
The man was treated for the bullet wound at a Nampa hospital.
Ramirez was arrested a week later after investigators linked him to the shooting. Police say they discovered he had used spraypaint to disguise the distinctive wheels of his car after police released a surveillance photo of the vehicle.
Ramirez could face up to 15 years in prison at his Feb. 27 sentencing.
