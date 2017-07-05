Teen given probation after Facebook clash leads to gunshots

Facebook Live allows you to broadcast your life to Facebook friends in real time.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - An Idaho teen was placed on probation after a Facebook altercation ended in gunshots fired and an aggravated assault conviction.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports 18-year-old Colton M. Mayberry, who was convicted of aggravated assault, was placed on supervised probation Monday for two years.

Judge Lansing L. Haynes withheld judgment, allowing Mayberry to successfully complete probation before deciding if the conviction will appear on his criminal record.

Mayberry is accused of shooting the car of another teenager with a shotgun, twice, after the teen and his three friends came to visit Mayberry at his home to discuss his Facebook posts.

Haynes ordered 100 hours of community service for Mayberry, time on the sheriff's labor unit and ordered Mayberry not be allowed near firearms for the duration of his probation.

