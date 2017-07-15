Teen boy arrested for shooting girl in the leg

A 16-year-old boy is charged with careless handling of a firearm for shooting a 15-year-old girl in the leg earlier this month.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday that the boy was “messing around with a handgun” inside the girl’s home when the shooting occurred.

The girl said she was shot in the leg just before midnight on July 2, by people driving by while she was walking along Ustick Road between Ten Mile and Black Cat roads. Deputies who later searched the area for several hours did not find any evidence of a shooting.

Deputies said the girl did not call 911 after the shooting, and they only found out about the shooting after getting a report from a third party that a girl with a bullet wound in her leg was being treated at a local hospital. The girl was released from the hospital a few hours later.

Deputies interviewed several people and followed numerous leads before determining that the shooting actually happened at the girl’s home.

Deputies are recommending that the girl be charged with providing false information to law enforcement, a misdemeanor.

An arrest warrant was issued for the boy on Tuesday. He turned himself in Thursday morning.

In addition to a charge of careless handling of a firearm, he is also charged with a misdemeanor count of being a minor in possession of a firearm.

Deputies are also recommending that a 35-year-old man who drove the girl to the hospital be charged with providing false information to law enforcement. They say the man told deputies he did not know the girl, but picked her up after she waved him down from the side of the road. The sheriff’s office says he knew the girl and the boy.

The Ada Co. Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate, and asks anyone with information to call the non-emergency dispatch number, (208) 377-6790, or send an email to cau@adaweb.net.

