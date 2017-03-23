Teacher accused of having sex with student heads to trial

Nichole Thiel (Photo: Coeur d'Alene School District)

SANDPOINT, Idaho - A former high school teacher in Idaho will stand trial for having sex with a former student.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that Nichole Thiel was bound over to district court on Wednesday after the victim testified that the two had sex.

Thiel is accused of having sex with a male student at a condominium in Sandpoint in December 2015, when she was 46 and the student was 16. The teen told investigators that he began communicating with Thiel on social media before the sexual encounter.

Thiel was the victim's culinary arts teacher at Lake Pend Oreille High School at the time of the incident.

Arraignment is scheduled for April 3. Thiel is charged with sexual assault of a teen between the ages of 16-17.

© 2017 Associated Press