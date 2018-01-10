SWAT standoff underway at Caldwell concrete business

(Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

CALDWELL -- Law enforcement is working to negotiate with a gunman who is holed up inside a Caldwell business Wednesday morning.

According to dispatchers, the standoff at Forterra - located at 20059 Simplot Boulevard in Caldwell - began at about 8:30 a.m.

A SWAT team is currently on scene.

Dispatchers say employees at the business have gotten out, and the subject of the standoff is believed to be alone in the building.

