S.W.A.T. on scene of hours-long standoff in Ontario

Oregon State Police S.W.A.T. units from across the state responded to a standoff situation Monday in Ontario. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

ONTARIO - Ontario police and Oregon State Police S.W.A.T. members are still on the scene of a standoff that began Monday morning.

OSP Sgt. Jason Cooper said the situation started at around 10 a.m. Two people - considered armed and dangerous - were barricaded in an apartment in the 600 block of SE 6th Avenue.

Both people had felony fugitive warrants out of the Malheur County Sheriff's Office.





One of those people was arrested without incident at around 11:20 a.m. - before OSP arrived. That person lives in the apartment and is not the original suspect police were looking for.

That person was still barricaded in the apartment as of around 6:40 p.m.

OSP troopers, multiple OSP S.W.A.T. units from across the state, Malheur County deputies and Ontario police are on the scene.

Law enforcement asks people to stay away from the area.

No injuries have been reported.

We have a crew at the scene, and more details will be released as we get them.

