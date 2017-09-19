Two arrested, K-9 nearly hit after high-speed chase in Payette County

Jonathan Zazueta (Photo: Payette County Sheriff's Office)

PAYETTE - Two people were arrested Tuesday after a car chase in which one of the suspects ended up getting run over by the vehicle she's accused of driving.

Payette Police Chief Mark Clark said a Payette County deputy stopped a car shortly after midnight Tuesday for having fictitious plates. The car was stopped on Vetter Flats - on Highway 95 south of Payette.

The deputy requested a drug K-9 from Payette police to help with a drug sniff off the car.

Police said the passenger was seen removing a black object from his shirt, and then the driver - identified as 24-year-old Ruby Almeida of Caldwell - sped off, nearly hitting the K-9.

A pursuit began, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph into Payette.

In the area of South Main Street, the driver lost control. The car hit a concrete curb and turned into the parking lot of the A&W restaurant.

Police said as the car was still rolling, the passenger - 21-year-old Jonathan Zazueta of Nampa - jumped out and fled over a fence.

Almeida was run over by the car's rear wheels as she tried to jump out of the vehicle. She was arrested and taken to a hospital. She suffered minor injuries.

Zazueta was found a short time later hiding behind a nearby home. Police said a small baggie of methamphetamine was found near where Zazueta was located.

Police also attempted to find a firearm after evidence was found that the suspects may have thrown one out during the pursuit.

Almeida and Zazueta were booked into the Payette County Jail.

Almeida is charged with driving while suspended and eluding a police officer.

Zazueta is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and resisting and obstructing an officer



