Suspected burglar nabbed on Twin Falls rooftop

TWIN FALLS - A man suspected of stealing items from vendors at a bridal show tried to hide on a rooftop, but he didn't elude officers for long, Twin Falls Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to an alarm call from the Orpheum Theatre at 146 Main Ave. N. at about 6:30 Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they could hear someone inside the building.

Police set up a perimeter around the 100 block of Main Avenue North. They say officers who entered the building learned that a man was fleeing on the rooftops.

They say Michael Eguilior was trying to hide behind an air conditioning unit when officers found and detained him.

Police searched several businesses in the block for any additional suspects, using their dogs as well as aerial resources from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

They did not find any additional suspects, and believe Eguilior was acting alone.

During the investigations officers found multiple items, which were believed to be stolen, inside of a backpack that had been abandoned.

Those items belonged to multiple vendors at the Bridal Show being hosted at Radio Rendezvous.

Officers were able to recover over $1000.00 in stolen items and return them to the vendors.

Eguilor was booked into jail on suspicion of burglary, attempted burglary, grand theft by possession and possession of methamphetamine.

The Twin Falls Police Dept. says the Twin Falls Fire Department also assisted on the call, and Idaho State Police helped respond to other calls while Twin Falls officers apprehended Eguilior.

