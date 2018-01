Investigators on scene after an officer involved shooting off Cole Rd. In Boise. One suspect taken to the hospital, no officers injured. (Photo: Joe Parris / KTVB)

BOISE - Boise Police officials say an investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting on S. Wild Phlox Way.

They say it happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday when officers responded to a call about a man with a gun.

The suspect has been taken by ambulance to the hospital. No officers were hurt.

