Suspect steals purse of parent waiting for Freeman student after fatal shooting

SPOKANE, Wash.—The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who stole a purse from a worried parent’s vehicle during the Freeman High School shooting.

Officials said since the purse was stolen on Wednesday the suspect spent over $36,000 in fraudulent charges on the victim’s accounts.

Reports said the vehicle was parked on Highway 27 while the parent rushed to the high school to find their children after the incident.

Authorities reported the purse was stolen from the vehicle between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

SCSO asked that anyone with information regarding this theft or can help identify these suspect(s), please call Detective Dean Meyer at 509-477-3159 reference #10123636.





