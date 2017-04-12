Suspect sought in museum artifact theft

TWIN FALLS - Police in Twin Falls need your help finding a man they say stole several replica artifacts from the College of Southern Idaho.
They say a man came into the Herrett Center for Arts and Science last Thursday between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Investigators think he broke into a display case and removed five replicas.
The man in these surveillance photos is a person of interest in the crime.
If you have any information contact Twin Falls Police.
© 2017 KTVB-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs