Suspect sought in museum artifact theft

The suspect is seen here on a surveillence camera. (Photo: TFPD)

TWIN FALLS - Police in Twin Falls need your help finding a man they say stole several replica artifacts from the College of Southern Idaho.

They say a man came into the Herrett Center for Arts and Science last Thursday between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Investigators think he broke into a display case and removed five replicas.

The man in these surveillance photos is a person of interest in the crime.

If you have any information contact Twin Falls Police.

© 2017 KTVB-TV